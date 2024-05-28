Kolkata Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega roadshow in the city on May 28 and May 29. The advisory includes diversions, road closures, and alternative routes to manage the anticipated traffic surge during the event. Modi's visit to West Bengal spans two days, preceding the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for June 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata Traffic Police posted the notification on social media platform X, formerly twitter.

Also read: Kolkata police imposes Section 144 in certain parts of the city from 28 May to 26 July to avoid 'violent demonstrations' Modi is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon and will address a public meeting at Ashoknagar in Barasat constituency at 2:30 p.m. According to BJP sources, he will hold another rally in Jadavpur at 4:00 p.m.

Later in the day, at around 5:55 p.m., he will pay floral tribute to the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose, followed by a 2.5 km-long roadshow in Kolkata.

The advisory states that the movement of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted in some parts of Kolkata from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday or until the conclusion of PM Modi's visit. Additionally, vehicle parking will be regulated or restricted during these times.

Traffic restrictions As per the advisory, traffic restrictions on May 28 will be effective on the following routes:

11 Furlong Gate, Khidderpore Road, J&N Island, Red Road, R.R Avenue, Govt. Place East, Esplanade Row East, Esplanade Crossing, C.R Avenue, J.M Avenue, Girish Avenue, K V V Avenue, N K Saha Lane, Udbodhan Lane, Bhupen Bose Avenue, Shyambazar 5point Crossing, Bidhan Sarani, College Street, Aurobinda Sarani, Beadon Street, Vivekananda Road, Girish Park Crossing, B. B Ganguly Street, Lalbazar Street, BBD Bag East, and Old Court House Street. Also read: From hiring butcher in Dhaka to chopping body into pieces: How Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar was murdered in Kolkata Traffic restrictions on May 29 will be effective on the following routes:

Raj Bhawan (South) Gate, RR Avenue, Red Road, Jenson & Nicholson Island, Khidderpore Road, and 11 Furlong Gate. Moreover, Biddhan Sarani will be non-operational for all vehicles from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The movement of all types of heavy goods vehicles will be restricted in the vicinity of Raj Bhawan from 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday until 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

