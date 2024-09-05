‘Police took no responsibility when....’: Aunt of RG Kar doctor rape-murder victim accuses cops of bribery, negligence

Kolkata doctor murder case: Parents of a Kolkata doctor murder victim accused a senior police officer of bribery and negligence following their daughter's tragic death. The incident sparked nationwide protests and a doctors' strike. Let's see what the victim's aunt said.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published5 Sep 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Kolkata doctor murder case: The parents of the victim accused a senior police officer of trying to bribe them after the incident came to light.
Kolkata doctor murder case: The parents of the victim accused a senior police officer of trying to bribe them after the incident came to light.(PTI)

Kolkata doctor murder case: Accusing a senior police officer of attempting to cover-up the matter, parents of Kolkata doctor rape-murder victim levelled allegations of bribery and negligence against the officer.

The incident took place at RG Kar College and Hospital on August 9. The postgraduate trainee doctor was found semi-naked with injuries in the seminar hall of the hospital. The tragic incident prompted nationwide outrage and resulted in prolonged doctors' strike until the Supreme Court assured the medical practitioners that their safety concerns will be addressed.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Huge crowd push, abuse Sandip Ghosh at court | Watch

The recent remark of the victim's aunt adds to the controversy. She said, “What would the family do, how would they go home, police took no responsibility. Police were active till the last rites were performed and after that, they became completely inactive, ” reported ANI.

“When the body of the daughter was lying in front of the parents in the house and we were shedding tears, the police were offering money, is this the humanity of police?” ANI quoted the aunt as saying.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape: Centre accuses Mamata govt of ’non-cooperation with CISF’

The aunt of the deceased doctor further noted that around 300 to 400 policemen were around the body until the last rites were performed. Alleging the police of being irresponsible in the matter and leaving the bereaved family without ensuring justice is served, the aunt stated, “The police were saying that they have fulfilled all their responsibilities, is this what is called fulfilling the responsibility?”

Also Read | Why did the CBI arrest Sandip Ghosh and 3 others in RG Kar Hospital rape probe?

Demanding justice for their daughter, the parents joined the protest led by junior doctors on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the father of the victim accused the police of attempting to “hush up the case.” He further noted that the family members were not permitted to see the body and had to wait at the police station. A senior police official offered money when the body was ultimately handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination, the father alleged.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Business NewsNews‘Police took no responsibility when....’: Aunt of RG Kar doctor rape-murder victim accuses cops of bribery, negligence

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.15
    01:14 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    6.1 (3.45%)

    Max Financial Services

    1,123.25
    01:14 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -9.65 (-0.85%)

    Tata Steel

    151.85
    01:15 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.36%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.70
    01:14 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -7.2 (-2.41%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,118.40
    12:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    148.6 (7.54%)

    KEC International

    989.00
    12:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    57.3 (6.15%)

    JM Financial

    129.15
    12:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    7.25 (5.95%)

    Craftsman Automation

    6,348.95
    12:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    332.05 (5.52%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.00-134.00
      Chennai
      73,291.0081.00
      Delhi
      73,363.00725.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.00-1,132.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue