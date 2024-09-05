Kolkata doctor murder case: Parents of a Kolkata doctor murder victim accused a senior police officer of bribery and negligence following their daughter's tragic death. The incident sparked nationwide protests and a doctors' strike. Let's see what the victim's aunt said.

Kolkata doctor murder case: Accusing a senior police officer of attempting to cover-up the matter, parents of Kolkata doctor rape-murder victim levelled allegations of bribery and negligence against the officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place at RG Kar College and Hospital on August 9. The postgraduate trainee doctor was found semi-naked with injuries in the seminar hall of the hospital. The tragic incident prompted nationwide outrage and resulted in prolonged doctors' strike until the Supreme Court assured the medical practitioners that their safety concerns will be addressed.

The recent remark of the victim's aunt adds to the controversy. She said, “What would the family do, how would they go home, police took no responsibility. Police were active till the last rites were performed and after that, they became completely inactive, " reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When the body of the daughter was lying in front of the parents in the house and we were shedding tears, the police were offering money, is this the humanity of police?" ANI quoted the aunt as saying.

The aunt of the deceased doctor further noted that around 300 to 400 policemen were around the body until the last rites were performed. Alleging the police of being irresponsible in the matter and leaving the bereaved family without ensuring justice is served, the aunt stated, “The police were saying that they have fulfilled all their responsibilities, is this what is called fulfilling the responsibility?"

Demanding justice for their daughter, the parents joined the protest led by junior doctors on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the father of the victim accused the police of attempting to “hush up the case." He further noted that the family members were not permitted to see the body and had to wait at the police station. A senior police official offered money when the body was ultimately handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination, the father alleged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}