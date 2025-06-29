Kolkata rape case: After distancing itself, TMC issues show cause notice to Madan Mitra over ‘insensitive’ comments

Kolkata rape case: Hours after distancing itself from it's member Madan Mitra, the Mamata Banerjee led TMC issued a show cause notice to the MLA stating that his comments over the alleged gangrape of the Kolkata law college student in the campus premises were “uncalled for and insensitive.”

"Your (Mitra) uncalled for and insensitive comments on June 28 has affected our party's image," the show cause letter issued by TMC President Subrata Bakshi stated, reported PTI.

What did Madan Mitra say? Madan Mitra, on Saturday, had claimed that the ‘rape would not have happened had the student not gone to the college alone'.

“This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed offering you a position in the unit, then don't go, nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this wouldn't have happened,” the TMC leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kolkata rape case The barrage of comments from the TMC and MLA Madan Mitra, MP Kalyan Banerjee comes after a 24-year law student from the Calcutta Law College was allegedly-gang raped within the campus premises.

Following the FIR, the police have arrested the main accused Monojit Mishra, and two of his accomplices – Zaib Ahmed (19), Parmit Mukhopadhyay (20) — who are also current students of the Kolkata law college.