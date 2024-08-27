Kolkata rape case: Sanjay Roy used bike registered in top cop’s name; police say ’individuals on social media...’

The Calcutta High Court has given the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation into the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, where a trainee doctor was found dead. Sanjoy Roy, accused of rape and murder, allegedly used a police-registered bike.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Published27 Aug 2024, 02:49 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case's prime accused Sanjay Roy showed 'animal instincts', revealed CBI's psychoanalytic profile
Kolkata doctor rape case’s prime accused Sanjay Roy showed ’animal instincts’, revealed CBI’s psychoanalytic profile

Sanjoy Roy, the accused in the rape and murder of a PG student at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was found to be using a bike registered under the name of Kolkata's Commissioner of Police, India Today report cited. Roy allegedly used the bike to visit red-light areas in north Kolkata on the day the crime took place. The bike and found that it was registered in 2014.

It is to be noted that Roy worked as a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police. Responding to the claim, Kolkata Police said ‘all government vehicle belonging to Kolkata Police are officially registered under the CP before being assigned to various units’

CBI sources claimed, as reported by India Today, Sanjoy Roy's access to Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer made him feel "invincible".

 

Also Read | Nabanna Abhiyan rally: Kolkata police use lathi charge, tear gas on protestors

CBI completes second round of polygraph test

The CBI on Monday concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of thecaseir investigation into the .

The CBI sources earlier said that the test would be conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Earlier, CBI officials conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches on August 25 at multiple locations connected to Sandip Ghosh and his relatives in West Bengal's Kolkata.

On August 24, the CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Dr Sandip Ghosh based on directives from the Calcutta High Court.

The investigation was initiated after a single bench of the High Court ordered the CBI to probe the alleged corruption at the medical college.

The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

Earlier in the month, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the incident.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

(With inputs from agencies and India Today)

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 02:49 PM IST
