Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court today will hear a suo motu petition concerning the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata. The case is scheduled to be the first item on the agenda, expected to begin at 10:30 am. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the case on August 20. The suo motu cognisance of the case, titled "In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issue", assumes significance in view of the fact that Calcutta High Court is already in action and has transferred the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Earlier on Monday, CBI got permission to conduct a polygraph test of Sanjay Roy, suspected and arrested in the gruesome rape and brutal murder of the PG trainee doctor.
The autopsy report disclosed that the victim sustained more than 14 injuries to various parts of the body, including the head, face, neck, arms, and genitals. There was also clear evidence of forceful penetration, which pointed to sexual assault. The cause of death was identified as “manual strangulation combined with smothering."
Doctors protest continues
The protesting doctors want the CBI to catch the culprits and for the court to impose the maximum punishment on them. They also want an assurance from the government that "no such incidents occur in the future". The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.
Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing Live: SC to hear plea shortly
Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing Live: West Bengal governor to meet Prez Murmu, senior leaders?
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reached Delhi on Monday night amid speculations that he may meet President Droupadi Murmu and senior leaders. There have been massive protests in West Bengal and a strike by doctors across the country following the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and allegations of a botched probe and cover-up. Bose is likely to meet Murmu in Delhi today. Earlier on Thursday, he had visited the hospital and spoke to the agitating junior doctors, assuring them of justice.
Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing Live: Bengal govt forms SIT to probe into financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital
The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found earlier this month, according to a notification.
The four-member SIT will be headed by Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy IG Dr Pranav Kumar.
"I am directed hereby to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct enquiry and investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date," the notification signed by a special secretary said.
Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing Live: Mahua Moitra reveals key details from RG Kar autopsy; urges doctors to resume duties
Taking to X, the TMC MP stated, “RG Kar autopsy in presence of judicial magistrate & 3 doctors: 1. Show NO fracture to pelvic girdle or other bones; 2. 150 gm refer to weight of inner & outer genitalia NOT to imaginary amount of fluid; 3. Does NOT suggest multiple assailants. Do NOT spread fake news please."
In another tweet, she urged doctors to resume duties. She wrote, “Genuine concerns about women’s safety in the workplace need citizens speaking out. But BJP playbook on misinformation & how to destabilise @MamataOfficial isn’t going to work. Poor patients are suffering - urging doctors to please resume duties."
Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing Live: Maharashtra resident doctors decide to continue their indefinite strike
Resident doctors in Maharashtra said that they would continue their strike against the alleged rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee medic in Kolkata. The strike has hit patient services, with only 18 major and 61 minor surgeries performed at five big civic-run hospitals in the city during the day.
The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), which has been leading the strike since August 13, said that further decisions about the agitation will be made based on the top court’s directive. The SC will hear the matter on Tuesday.
Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing Live: L Murugancriticises West Bengal government for ‘failure’ to take action.
While speaking to ANI, Murugan said, "It's a strongly condemnable incident. The West Bengal chief minister should have taken severe action against the accused, but they failed. That's where the CBI entered and CBI filed the case and CBI started the inquiry."
Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing Live: Health Ministry issues list of security measures for central government hospitals
The Union health ministry on Monday issued a list of security measures to be implemented at all central government hospitals which include strict monitoring of the entry and exit and providing escort to women health professionals at night.
The move comes amid nationwide protests by resident doctors who have been demanding a special cental law to check violence against healthcare workers following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.
In a communication sent to all heads of central government hospitals, the ministry asked them to ensure adequate number of well secured duty rooms with basic amenities for female health professionals and deployment of women health professionals at night be preferably done in more than one in number.
They should be escorted in premises while on duty and proper arrangement of secured transport should be made for them for any movement at night.
A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10:30 am on Tuesday.