Data dive: Can India overcome the cycle of sexual violence?
Summary
- Despite numerous laws and public outcry, India continues to grapple with rampant gender-based violence. Making workplaces and public spaces safer is an urgent crisis to solve as India continues to struggle to bring more women to the paid workforce.
India has experienced several pivotal moments in addressing crimes against women: the 2012 Delhi gangrape, the #MeToo movement in 2018, the wrestlers' protest in 2023 over alleged sexual abuse, and most recently, a rape-murder in Kolkata and revelations of misconduct in Malayalam cinema. Each event ignited public outrage and demands for stronger laws, including calls for the death penalty. Yet, despite these moments of reckoning, the struggle to eradicate gender-based violence persists across sectors—civic life, business, entertainment, and politics.