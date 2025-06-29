Kolkata rape case: West Bengal is safest state for women, says TMC leader; slams Dharmendra Pradhan for targeting govt

Former Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh, in a sharp rebuttal, declared Kolkata as the "safest state" in India and lambasted Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to address crimes in BJP-governed areas like Unnao, Hathras, Prayagraj, and Delhi.

Ghosh's remarks came in response to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who had expressed outrage over the alleged gang rape of a law student inside a South Kolkata college. Pradhan asserted that despite Kolkata’s rich legacy in women’s education --citing institutions like “RG Kar Medical College and South Calcutta Law College”-the state has witnessed a “rise in horrific crimes”, including the gang rape of the student.

“Tell Dharmendra Pradhan to talk about crimes against women in places like Unnao, Hathras, Prayagraj, and Delhi first… Police take action in West Bengal. Social crimes have lessened in the state. This is the safest state for women,” Ghosh told news agency ANI.

Pradhan had alleged that the attackers were “goons associated with the ruling TMC” and warned that the government’s silence reflects a “very dangerous mindset in a republic.” Calling the TMC a modern extension of the “old Congress culture,” Pradhan demanded decisive political action: “They must be thrown out — only then will peace return to Bengal.”

‘What Can Be Done If Friend Rapes Friend?’ Senior Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee’s remarks on the alleged rape case drew massive flak on Friday, triggering further political confrontation between the ruling TMC and the Opposition BJP.

Reacting to the Kolkata gang rape case, Banerjee had said: “What can be done if a friend rapes his friend?” The BJP described his comments as “disgraceful.”

“What can be done if a friend rapes his friend? Will the police be in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (the victim)?” Banerjee asked, adding, “Who does all this criminality and molestation? Some men do it. So, who should women fight against? Women should fight against these perverted men.”

Victim’s Allegations According to the police complaint filed by the survivor, a law student was lured into a guard’s room adjacent to the student union office, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men. The accused have been identified as Monojit Mishra, a 31-year-old former student and practising criminal lawyer, along with two current students—Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20).

The survivor alleges that she was forcibly confined inside the room, where Mishra sexually assaulted her while the other two stood by and assisted. In her statement, she recounts being struck on the head with a hockey stick, denied access to an inhaler during a panic attack, and threatened with death if she dared to speak out.

A medical examination has corroborated her account, with doctors documenting signs of physical assault, including bite marks, scratches, and evidence consistent with forced penetration.