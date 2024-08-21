Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Delhi AIIMS director urges resident doctors to resume duties

  • Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Delhi AIIMS Director has appealed resident doctors to resume duties to restore normal patient care services.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated21 Aug 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director has appealed the resident doctors of AIIMS New Delhi to resume their duties immediately so that patient care services are normalised.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: ABVP workers clash with police during protest

According to a release from the Office of the Director, AIIMS, “The undersigned along with the entire AIIMS family stands behind the cause of the safety of all healthcare professionals at AIIMS New Delhi & across the Country. However, as doctors, our supreme duty is also to ensure that the patients visiting our portals do not go unattended.”

Also Read | Bengali actress gets rape threat after protesting against Kolkata doctor murder

"The Government of India is committed to the cause of healthcare professionals' safety unequivocally and the Hon'ble Supreme Court, while assuring affirmative action for ensuring safety of healthcare professionals, has requested all doctors to resume duties in the interest of patient care. Accordingly, the undersigned is kindly requesting the Resident Doctors of AIIMS New Delhi to resume their duties immediately so that patient care services are normalized," Prof M Srinivas, AIIMS Director said.

Also Read | Badlapur sexual abuse case: Court extends police custody of accused sweeper

OPD, OT services register 90% decline at AIIMS Delhi

Earlier on August 17, it was reported that AIIMS Delhi registered more than 90 per cent fall in admissions, OPDs and operation theatres (OTs). The emergency services and ICUs were functioning normally as of Saturday, said an official report by medical superintendent of AIIMS Delhi. However, OPDs, admissions, operation theatres, Radiological investigations and nuclear medicine have registered more than 90 per cent reduction while laboratory services have been affected by more than 80 per cent.

Kolkata doctor rape case

The brutal assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have ignited widespread protests across India in recent days. Medical professionals from various regions are participating in strikes and demonstrations, calling for stringent punishment for those responsible for this heinous crime.

 

Also Read | ‘Can’t wait for another rape’: SC’s observation in Kolkata doctor murder case

Supreme Court hearing on Kolkata doctor rape case

Earlier on August 20, the apex court ordered the victim's name, photos, and videos removed from social media platforms. The top court also pulled up the West Bengal government over the delay in registration of FIR, and subsequent destruction of the crime scene, while hearing the case. It also had urged the striking doctors to call off their strike, saying their concerns are receiving the highest importance before the top court. Not just this, it also constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is currently investigating the Kolkata doctor rape case, which was initially identified as a suicide by the West Bengal police. The CBI is likely to submit a status report on the crime on August 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 02:37 PM IST
HomeNewsKolkata Rape-Murder Case: Delhi AIIMS director urges resident doctors to resume duties

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.00
    02:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2 (-1.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.50
    02:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4.15 (3.07%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    02:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    2.45 (0.7%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.05
    02:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -3.05 (-0.92%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    02:32 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    211.00
    02:32 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.4 (9.55%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,045.35
    02:32 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    85.85 (8.95%)

    Castrol India

    271.80
    02:32 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    20.9 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue