Kolkata rape, murder case: Evidence tampering suspected at RG Kar over ’renovation’ near crime spot

Published14 Aug 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Kolkata rape, murder case: A series of fresh protests erupted at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata after reports of “renovation” being carried out near the site where a resident doctor was raped and murdered. Left-wing groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused authorities at the RG Kar hospital of attempting to tamper with evidence related to the Kolkata rape, murder case, under the name of “renovation”.

The CPI(M)-affiliated Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) pointed out that renovation work was happening near the seminar room, the scene of the gruesome crime.

The party members gathered at the hospital’s Emergency building gate to protest, alleging that the authorities were trying to destroy evidence and protect the real culprits.

‘Not the work of a single individual’

A doctor from the Left-affiliated Joint Forum of Doctors claimed that the postmortem report suggested the victim might have been raped by multiple individuals.

“It is clear that this is not the work of a single individual… she was gangraped,” doctor Subarna Goswami, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Goswami was with the family of the victim when they saw the post mortem report.

'Room walls broken in Chest Medicine Department'

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her government, along with the Kolkata Police were attempting to cover up the situation.

Malviya said that the college authorities were breaking down the walls of the Chest Medicine Department, the exact place where the victim's body had been found few days earlier.

“RG Kar Medical College authorities break down room walls, inside the Chest Medicine Dept, where the on-duty junior doctor was subjected to brutal rape and murder, destroying what could be crucial circumstantial evidence, which could have led the CBI investigating team to the murderers,” said Malviya.

He further alleged that areas marked as Resident Doctor's Area and the toilets within the building were also being broken down under the guise of renovation. Against such a backdrop, Malviya hinted that this “leaves no one in doubt that Mamata Banerjee was all along eliminating evidences and covering crime trail to protect those involved in the heinous crime, who, it is speculated, happen to be family members of influential TMC leaders.”

Malviya further went on to add that “no woman is safe in Bengal.”

