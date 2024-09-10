The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has notified 51 doctors for ‘promoting a culture of intimidation, hampering the democratic atmosphere of the institution’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These doctors will appear before the enquiry committee on September 11. The list comprises senior residents, house staff, interns and professors.

A report by PTI, citing the hospital notice, said the doctors have to prove their innocence before the committee.

The Special Council Committee of RG Kar Hospital has decided to restrict the access of these 51 doctors to the hospital premises unless the enquiry committee summons them. “Additionally, participation in college activities is prohibited," it added.

The R G Kar Hospital has been in the news after the tragic death of a postgraduate trainee doctor at its premises on August 9. The junior doctors have been protesting since then. The deceased doctor was reportedly raped and murdered while on duty. The incident triggered nationwide outrage and protests.

The protesting doctors have claimed that they will continue to 'cease work' to get justice for the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar hospital.

On Sunday, people hit the streets of Kolkata demanding justice for the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. The mother of the post-graduate trainee whose body was found in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 said she had one child, and now all the protesting doctors are her children.

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked all the protesting doctors to return to work by 5 pm on Tuesday. If the doctors do not adhere to the top court ruling, the state government can take disciplinary action against those protesting, the Supreme Court said.