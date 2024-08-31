Sanjoy Roy, the accused in the rape and murder of a PG student at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital reportedly expressed his anger over the meal served in the prison, News18 has reported. Roy, currently held at the Presidency Correctional Home, demanded to be served egg chowmein instead of the standard 'sabzi-roti' meals provided. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

nt could not independently verify the news. Sources from the Presidency Correctional Home told News18 that when he was served sabzi-roti, Roy became angry, however, after being scolded by the jail staff, he finally ate the meal. The report also noted that prison regulations require all inmates to receive the same food.

Sanjay Roy's statement during a lie-detection test Recently it was reported that during the lie-detection test on Sunday, Roy reportedly said that the victim was already dead when he spotted her and that he ran away in fear. According to CBI sources, Roy seemed "unnerved and anxious" throughout the questioning. The lie detector test revealed several "false and unconvincing answers," as reported by TOI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, on Friday, a top Kolkata Police official stated that they had reviewed the viral audio clips and denied calling the incident a suicide. “Never said that it was a suicide," police said. The official was referring to the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"We heard some audio clips that were rolled by many channels such comments have been made by Kolkata Police. We never said that it was a suicide," Indira Mukherjee, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Central Division, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FAIMA's peaceful protest in Delhi today The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar today against the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

"FAIMA is profoundly disturbed by this heinous act, which has not only shattered the medical fraternity but also exposed the alarming vulnerabilities that healthcare professionals face daily," a spokesperson for the association said. "Our fight will continue until justice is served," Manish Jangra, founder and chief advisor of FAIMA, said.