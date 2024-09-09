On hearing a suo motu petition on the rape and murder of a doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College, the Supreme Court on Monday directed protesting doctors to resume work by 5 pm tomorrow and asked the CBI to file a fresh file fresh status report during the next hearing, which is on Sepemter 17.
On August 22, the Supreme Court sharply criticized the Kolkata Police for the delay in registering a case regarding the unnatural death of a woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital. The court found the delay and procedural timeline "extremely disturbing" and questioned the sequence of events.
Previously, the Supreme Court had established a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to develop a protocol for safeguarding doctors and healthcare workers.
Describing the incident as "horrific," the court also condemned the state government for delaying the FIR and allowing thousands to vandalize the hospital.
The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.
(To be updated further)
