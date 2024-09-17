The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an order to Wikipedia to take down the victim's name and photo to maintain the dignity of the deceased. This order came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the victim's photo and name was on the Wkipedia page. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata Rape Murder Case SC Hearing Live Updates "In the interest of maintaining the dignity and privacy of the deceased, the governing principle is that the identity of the victim in a rape and murder case shall not be disclosed. Wikipedia shall take steps to comply with the previous order passed," the bench said.

Highlights from today's hearing Prior to the proceedings, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had requested that the live streaming of the case be halted, however, his request was denied by the Supreme Court. The top court said that it will not stop streaming of live proceedings in Kolkata rape-murder case as it is in public interest.

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking Mamata Banerjee's resignation. “This is not a political forum. Asking the Chief Minister to resign is not the remit of the Court," CJI said as quoted by LiveLaw. When the lawyer persisted with the request, CJI then warned, "I will have you removed from this Court," as quoted by LiveLaw.

During the hearing, the top court directed the CBI to submit a status report on the probe into alleged financial irregularities at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. It also perused the status report filed by the CBI concerning the rape and murder incident and said disclosing the status will jeopardise further investigation. Additionally, the West Bengal Police informed the Court that they no longer possess any materials related to the crime, including CCTV footage, as all such evidence has been transferred to the CBI.

The SC questioned West Bengal's decision of hiring contractual staff to ensure safety of doctors, others in hospitals.

The apex court raised concerns about a recent notification from the West Bengal government that restricts women doctors from working night shifts and limits their working hours to a 12-hour maximum. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WB said that it is temporary and they will bring out another notification.



SC added that the condition that women doctors won't work at night will affect their careers, hours of duty should be reasonable for all doctors. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal assures SC that WB will remove that condition

The top court suggested West Bengal government to consult senior officials and representatives of senior and junior doctors to carry out the process for making proper arrangements for toilet facilities and installation of CCTVs and biometric access in the hospitals.

Kapil Sibal told CJI that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a statement, that no 'punitive action' will be taken against the doctors. "There will be no action against the doctors for the period they have not worked," he said.