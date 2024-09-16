Kolkata rape-murder case: ’Fifth and final time’: Junior doctors invited to Mamata Banerjee’s residence today. 10 points

  • West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited junior doctors for a meeting at 5 pm today to discuss concerns regarding the recent rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Updated16 Sep 2024, 01:05 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited delegation of junior doctors today at 5 pm at her official residence. The meeting is set to address concerns surrounding the recent rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, news agency ANI reported.

This came as a letter was written and sent to the junior doctors by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant who are protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. 

In the letter, he wrote, “This is the fifth and final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the Honourable Chief Minister and your delegates. In line with our discussion from the day before, we are once again inviting you to a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister at her Kalighat residence for a discussion with an open mind.”

