West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited delegation of junior doctors today at 5 pm at her official residence. The meeting is set to address concerns surrounding the recent rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, news agency ANI reported.

This came as a letter was written and sent to the junior doctors by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant who are protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

In the letter, he wrote, “This is the fifth and final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the Honourable Chief Minister and your delegates. In line with our discussion from the day before, we are once again inviting you to a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister at her Kalighat residence for a discussion with an open mind."