Kolkata taxi driver threatens US tourist with ‘mafia link’ over fare dispute | Watch

A US tourist’s trip to Kolkata, the City of Joy, turned ‘ridiculous’ after a dispute over fares with a local taxi driver - who threatened him with “mafia connections”. The man recorded the entire incident and shared it on YouTube, where the video has since gone viral.

“From this point forward, I will never use random taxi drivers from the airport – always Uber. I didn’t plan to make any videos from the airport as I was already tired from travelling. However, when the taxi driver brought me to the wrong hotel after I showed him the correct address and location on the map, I started filming,” wrote Dustin.



“At the time, I didn’t understand what he was saying and had my friend translate – he said it was pretty messed up. We had agreed to ₹700 beforehand, including the parking ticket, and as you can see in the video, the prices kept changing. Regardless, I’ve had a good time in India so far and this situation doesn’t really change anything,” he continued.



“Someone should report this case to Kolkata Police. It’s a shame for us, treating tourists like this,” posted one user. Another added, “I have reported this to Kolkata Police with the video link and requested prompt action against such hooliganism.”



