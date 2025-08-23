Kolkata traffic alert: Vidyasagar Setu to remain shut for 16 hours on August 24

Kolkata: The Vidyasagar Setu will remain completely closed for traffic on Saturday, 24 August, between 5 AM and 9 PM. The closure is to facilitate urgent repair and maintenance work on the bridge, officials confirmed on Friday.

According to Kolkata Police, the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) will carry out lifting and placement of steel portal beams, along with replacement of stay and holding cables. Bearings of the bridge will also undergo rehabilitation work during this period.

The Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Verma, IPS, issued a traffic notification stating that all types of vehicles will be restricted from using Vidyasagar Setu on the mentioned date and time. To manage the closure, alternative routes and diversions will be put in place.

Traffic Diversions: Westbound vehicles coming via AJC Bose Road from the Zoo side and heading towards Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted through Turf View to Ratings Crossing, then via St. Georges Gate Road–Strand Road–Howrah Bridge.

Westbound vehicles approaching from Kidderpore Road will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate to Hastings Crossing and onwards through St. Georges Gate Road–Strand Road–Howrah Bridge.

Eastbound vehicles travelling via CGR Road from Khidderpore towards Vidyasagar Setu will be rerouted from Hastings Crossing to St. Georges Gate Road–Strand Road–Howrah Bridge.

Vehicles using KP Road for Vidyasagar Setu via Y-intersection will be diverted towards 11 Furlong Gate, then via RP Road–Red Road–Howrah Bridge.

Kolkata Police also stated that vehicular movement will be further regulated through arterial roads depending on traffic conditions.