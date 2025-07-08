Kolkata Weather: Very heavy rain predicted on 8 July as low pressure persists over West Bengal | See full IMD forecast

Kolkata Weather Update: Very heavy rainfall is expected in Kolkata and some districts of West Bengal on July 8, due to a low-pressure area over gangetic West Bengal and strong monsoon flow, the IMD said.

Moderate rainfall was recorded across Kolkata and in parts of South 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and North 24 Parganas districts in the past 24 hours till 5.30 pm on Monday, it said in a bulletin.

"The low-pressure area over gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over south west gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood... It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during the next two days," it said.

"In view of the system and strong monsoon flow, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in some pockets of the city, as well as in some South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours," the weatherman said.

Kolkata Weather Prediction by IMD for Next 7 Days The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Kolkata has forecast generally cloudy skies for the city over the next seven days, with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected.

July 7 witnessed spells of rain or thundershowers which continued into July 8 and 9, with cloudy skies and light rain expected, and daytime temperatures gradually rising to 31°C and 32°C respectively.

From July 10 to July 13, the Kolkata weather is expected to remain generally cloudy, accompanied by one or two spells of rain or thundershower activity each day. Maximum temperatures during this period will hover between 31°C and 33°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain consistent, ranging from 26°C to 28°C.

South Bengal IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall 8 July Rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places over South Bengal with Heavy Rainfall (7-11 cm) likely to occur at one or two places over Purulia and Jhargram districts of South Bengal. Also, Thunderstorm with gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) and lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of South Bengal.

9 July Rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over all the districts of South Bengal.

10 and 11 July Rain/thundershower likely to occur at a few places over all the districts of South Bengal.

12 and 13 July Rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over all the districts of South Bengal.

North Bengal: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall 8 July Rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over North Bengal.

9 July Rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places over all the districts of North Bengal with Heavy Rainfall (7-11 cm) likely to occur at one or two places over Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts of North Bengal.

10 July Rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Coochbehar and Alipurduar districts of North Bengal and likely to occur at a few places over rest districts of North Bengal.

11 July Rain/thundershower likely to occur at a few places over all the districts of North Bengal.

12 July Rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over all the districts North Bengal with Heavy Rainfall (7-11 cm) likely to occur at one or two places over Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal.