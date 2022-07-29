A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight was cancelled on Thursday after the aircraft skidded off the runway during take-off and its wheels got stuck in the muddy outfield, according to news agency PTI. An airport official informed that the IndiGo flight number 6E757 was operating on on the Jorhat-Kolkata route.

The official said that the flight was held up for several hours at Jorhat due to a technical issue and later, it was cancelled.

The information was spread by a local journalist who posted a picture on Twitter showing an IndiGo aircraft that apparently skidded off the runway and a pair of its wheels got stuck in the outfield.

"Guwahati Kolkata @indigo flight 6F 757 (6E757) slips from runway and stuck in muddy field in Jorhat airport in Assam. The flight was scheduled to depart at 2.20 pm but the flight delayed after the incident," he wrote on Twitter by tagging IndiGo.

In reponse to his post, IndiGo said, "Sir, we're concerned to hear this and raising this right away with the concerned team. Please share the PNR via DM for the same. We hope you're well and comfortably travelled to your destination."

The official of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that there was some technical issue with the aircraft, hence, the flight to Kolkata was cancelled at around 8.15 pm, adding that all the 98 onboard passengers have safely deboarded.

(With PTI inputs)