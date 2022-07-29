Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight cancelled due to technical issue1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 05:57 AM IST
The official said that the IndiGo flight was held up for several hours at Jorhat due to a technical issue and later, it was cancelled.
A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight was cancelled on Thursday after the aircraft skidded off the runway during take-off and its wheels got stuck in the muddy outfield, according to news agency PTI. An airport official informed that the IndiGo flight number 6E757 was operating on on the Jorhat-Kolkata route.