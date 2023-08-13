Konkona Sen Sharma on why her mother Aparna Sen never allowed her to watch Ramayan, Mahabharata ‘She rather insisted…’2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Actress Konkona Sen Sharma in a recent interview shared that her mother Aparna Sen never allowed her to watch the two mythological series on television i.e. Ramayan and Mahabharata, rather insisted her to read them first. She is daughter of filmmaker Aparna Sen and writer Mukul Sharma.