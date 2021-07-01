Koo publishes compliance report for June under IT rules; removes 1,200 posts

Homegrown social media platform Koo on Thursday released the first edition of the compliance report required under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Rule 4(d) of the IT Rules 2021 requires significant social media intermediaries to publish compliance reports every month mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon, and the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools or any other relevant information as may be specified.

Koo's compliance report for June 2021 shows that of the 5,502 Koos (like tweets in Twitter) reported by the community out of which 22.7% (1,253) were removed, while other action was taken against the rest – 4,249. The social media platform claimed that the platform moderated 54,235 posts, of which 2.2% (1,996) were removed while other action was taken against the rest – 52,239. Other action includes overlay, blur, ignore and warning issued on posts that do not comply with government-issued guidelines.

Aprayameya Radhakrishna, founder & CEO, Koo said, “As Koo gains tractions across India, we will ensure that Koo respects the law of the land and meets the requirements, enabling every country to define its own digital ecosystem. This compliance report is one step in that direction."

Google also published its compliance report. The company said it received 27,762 complaints during 1 to 30 April period, of which 26,707 or 96% of the complaints were related to copyright. Earlier this week, Facebook had said it would publish the first monthly report on 2 July.

