Koo publishes compliance report for June under IT rules; removes 1,200 posts

Koo's compliance report for June 2021 shows that of the 5,502 Koos (like tweets in Twitter) reported by the community out of which 22.7% (1,253) were removed, while other action was taken against the rest – 4,249. The social media platform claimed that the platform moderated 54,235 posts, of which 2.2% (1,996) were removed while other action was taken against the rest – 52,239. Other action includes overlay, blur, ignore and warning issued on posts that do not comply with government-issued guidelines.