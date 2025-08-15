Krishna Janmashtami 2025: When is Janmashtami? Check timings, significance; best wishes, messages and quotes to share

Janmashtami, also called as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is a Hindu festival celebrated across India and worldwide. The day marks the celebration of the 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Krishna Janmashtami significance Lord Krishna was born at midnight on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada (August-September). His birth symbolises the victory of good over evil and the protection of dharma. The festival holds deep spiritual significance as Krishna’s teachings in the Bhagavad Gita guide millions toward truth, devotion.

When is Janmashtami 2025? As per Drik Panchang, Krishna Janmashtami in India will be observed over two days starting from August 15 to August 16, 2025

What are Janmashtami 2025 timings? The sacred Nishita Puja, marking the divine moment of Lord Krishna's birth, will be held during the midnight hours from 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM on August 16. Following the Janmashtami celebrations, the festive Dahi Handi event will take place on Saturday, adding vibrant energy and joy to the occasion.

Janmashtmi Muhurat timings city wise In New Delhi, the auspicious window is from 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM on August 16. Nearby cities like Noida and Gurgaon observe similar timings: 12:03 AM to 12:47 AM and 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM, respectively. In Mumbai, devotees will perform the puja from 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM, while in Pune, it's from 12:17 AM to 01:02 AM. Ahmedabad will follow closely with timings from 12:22 AM to 01:06 AM.

The puja will be held from 12:10 AM to 12:53 AM in Jaipur, and in Chandigarh, it will take place from 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM. Hyderabad observes the ritual between 11:58 PM (Aug 15) and 12:43 AM (Aug 16), while in Bengaluru, it is from 12:01 AM to 12:47 AM. Chennai's window is slightly earlier, starting at 11:51 PM on August 15 and ending at 12:36 AM on August 16. Kolkata has the earliest timing, beginning at 11:19 PM on August 15 and concluding at 12:03 AM on August 16.

Happy Janmashtami 2025 wishes, messages, quotes for everyone May Lord Krishna’s blessings fill your life with joy, peace, and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami!

Wishing you a Janmashtami full of devotion, love, and spiritual bliss. Jai Shri Krishna!

May the divine flute of Lord Krishna bring melody into your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

On this holy occasion, may Krishna remove all your worries and bless you with happiness.

Let’s celebrate the birth of the savior of dharma—Shri Krishna—with love and devotion. Happy Janmashtami!

Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki! Wishing you a joyful Janmashtami!

Celebrate this Janmashtami with faith in your heart and love in your soul.

Dance to the rhythm of Krishna’s flute this Janmashtami!

Krishna’s blessings are with you always. Happy Janmashtami!

Radhe Radhe! May your life be filled with Krishna’s light.

Walk on the path of truth and dharma as Krishna showed us. Wishing you a meaningful Janmashtami.

May your life be as colorful and joyful as Krishna’s leelas.

Let Krishna’s teachings guide you in every step of life. Happy Janmashtami!

Surrender your worries to Krishna, and he will take care of the rest.

Celebrate Janmashtami by spreading love, kindness, and truth—just like Krishna did

reak the curd pot of sorrow and dance in the joy of Krishna’s love. Happy Janmashtami!

Dahi Handi, bhajans, and blessings—may your Janmashtami be full of all things beautiful!

Let’s celebrate the naughty, loving, and divine form of Kanha this Janmashtami!

May Gopal bring lots of butter, joy, and blessings into your home this Janmashtami.

From Ras Leela to Dahi Handi, enjoy every divine moment of Janmashtami! Jai Shri Krishna!

“Whenever dharma declines and adharma rises, I incarnate to restore balance”

“Do your duty without attachment to results”

“A man is made by his belief. As he believes, so he becomes”

“The mind is restless, turbulent, strong, and obstinate. But it can be controlled by practice and detachment”

“Krishna’s flute is not just music—it is a call to the soul, a reminder of divine love.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Janmashtami 2025 Why do people fast on Janmashtami? Fasting is a form of devotion and self-purification, helping devotees focus on spiritual practices and celebrate Krishna’s birth with a clear mind and heart.

2. What is Dahi Handi and when is it celebrated in 2025?

Dahi Handi is a fun event where teams form human pyramids to break pots filled with curd or butter, symbolising Krishna’s playful nature. Dahi Handi will be held on August 16 in 2025.

3. What is Nishita Puja and when will it occur in 2025?

Nishita Puja is the special ritual performed at the exact time of Lord Krishna’s birth (midnight). In 2025, it will be held between 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM (timings vary by city) on August 16.

4. What are the key rituals of Janmashtami?

Fasting until midnight, singing bhajans, performing the midnight puja, decorating Krishna idols, and reenacting Krishna’s life through Ras Leela are major rituals. Dahi Handi events are also popular in Maharashtra.

