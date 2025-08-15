Krispy Kreme Harry Potter donuts: When do they go on sale? Flavours on offer?

Krispy Kreme has launched a special variety of donuts for Harry Potter fans inspired by the beloved wizarding world. The House of Hogwarts collection brings the enchanting flavours of Hogwarts to life, offering fans a chance to indulge in themed treats that pair perfectly with a Harry Potter movie marathon or book re-read.

Whether you’re a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw, there is a donut for every wizard and, interestingly, for a Muggle too. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sale and the variety of donuts.

What are Krispy Kreme themed donuts? Krispy Kreme is known for its creative, limited-edition donuts that tie into popular culture, holidays, or special events. The House of Hogwarts collection is a magical collaboration inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, featuring donuts designed to reflect the four Hogwarts houses and other iconic elements from the wizarding world. Alongside the donuts, a special beverage, the Golden Snitch Latte, is also available.

When do Harry Potter-themed donuts go on sale? The Harry Potter-inspired donuts will be available starting August 18, 2025, and will remain on sale through September 14, 2025. This limited-time offering gives fans just under a month to grab their favorite flavours. Whether you are stopping by a Krispy Kreme shop or ordering online, make sure to plan your visit during this magical window to avoid missing out.

Which Harry Potter theme flavours are on sale? The House of Hogwarts collection features five unique donuts, each representing a piece of the Harry Potter universe, plus a special latte to complete the experience. The flavours on offer include Gryffindor donut, Slytherin donut, Hufflepuff donut, Ravenclaw donut, and the Sorting hat donut.