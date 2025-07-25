Kristin Cabot spotted for the first time back at her $2.2 million home after Coldplay kiss cam scandal

Kristin Cabot, former Astronomer HR chief, was spotted for the first time back at her $2.2 million home in Rye on Wednesday, July 23, Daily Mail reported. The 52-year-old, who was caught canoodling with former CEO Andy Byron, stepped down from her role just over a week after Coldplay kiss cam scandal. This comes days after Byron resigned as CEO on July 19.

'Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer - she's resigned,' a representative of the tech company informed TMZ. As can be seen in the picture provided below by Daily Mail, the ex-Astronomer employee can be seen tending to her plants.

Also Read | Astronomer HR head Kristin Cabot resigns after Coldplay ‘cheating’ scandal

Mint could not independently confirm the development

Following Coldplay debacle, the Astronomer ex-Head of People was placed on leave pending investigation. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's alleged extra-marital affair became public after the two were spotted in a romantic embrace on July 16 at Coldplay concert in Boston.

The news outlet further noted that Kristen Cabot was not wearing wedding ring while she watered her flowers and shrubs on the lawn of her recently purchased property. The couple reportedly bought the two-story, four-bedroom property located in Rye on New Hampshire's coast in February this year.

As per reports, she married Andrew Cabot, a sixth-generation heir to the Privateer Rum fortune. The 60-year-old is an heir to the $15.4 billion Cabot family fortune. The Cabots took a loan of $2.2 million with Morgan Stanley to purchase the New Hampshire house, according to The Sun. Both of their names are listed on mortgage paperwork, the report said. The property records of house built on 1.42 acres of land state that the estate was sold 'as is' and 'needs rehab'.

Since the viral kiss cam incident, Kristin did not make any public appearance, and 'No Trespassing' signs were placed on the driveway of the home, the publication said.