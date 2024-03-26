Kroger-Albertsons Hearing Scheduled in Colorado Before Start of FTC Case
A Colorado court scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing on supermarket giant Kroger Co.’s proposed acquisition of rival Albertsons Cos. in mid-August, before a US government antitrust challenge to the deal.
(Bloomberg) -- A Colorado court scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing on supermarket giant Kroger Co.’s proposed acquisition of rival Albertsons Cos. in mid-August, before a US government antitrust challenge to the deal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message