BJP MP and former Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde has sparked controversy and said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi were cursed with cow slaughter. The BJP MP Hegde also spoke vividly about the origin of many mosques. Congress workers also staged protests against Hegde over his statements.

His statements came on Saturday when he attended a programme in Kumta. "When Indira Gandhi was the then prime minister, there was a big agitation about the ban on cow slaughter. Dozens of saints died in the movement and there was assassination of many saints and cows were slaughtered in the presence of Indira Gandhi, Hundreds of cows were also shot and killed. The great ascetic Karpatri Maharaj cursed Indira Gandhi," he said.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 10 updates on celebrations, controversies and more "He cursed that your clan would be destroyed on "Gopasthami day" itself. Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash on Gopashtami, and Indira Gandhi was shot dead on Gopasthami," he added.

In another statement, the former Union Minister said that the destruction of the Bhatkal Mosque in Karnataka is guaranteed just like the Babri Masjid.

“The destruction of Bhatkal Mosque is guaranteed like Babri Masjid. This is not the decision of Anantkumar Hegde, but the decision of Hindu society... They (Congress) have been dividing the Hindu society for centuries. Congress is not our opponent. They are anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatana Dharma. Congress is not our opponent, CM Siddaramaiah is our opponent. Those who are bidding for minority votes are our opponents... Siddaramaiah said they have not received an invitation to inaugurate the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Then he said that he would not go. I would like to say, whether he comes or not, the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place…," Hedge said.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP MP over his controversial remarks and said that the language used by the latter reflects his culture.

"The language used by Uttara Kannada MP Anantakumar Hegde for political purposes reflects his culture. Is it possible to expect a better culture from Anant Kumar Hegde, who said that he would change the Constitution when he was a central minister?" Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

Karnataka Home Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara said, "...The statements he has made show the inner agenda of the BJP, and what they are up to. No one in the BJP has made any comments, this means they have accepted his statements. This seems to be their agenda, to create some sort of unrest..."

(With agency inputs)

