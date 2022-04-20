K'taka CM announces Shivamogga airport to be named after BS Yediyurappa

Speaking to the media after inspecting the works at the airport, Bommai said, "The airport would be ready for inauguration in December. Measures would be taken to complete all the work before that to dedicate the airport to the people. The proposal for naming the airport after BS Yediyurappa would be sent to the Union Civil Aviation Minister and the necessary orders would follow after getting the approval. The project has been taken up under the Udaan programme. Modern ATC equipment would be installed and the airport would have night landing facilities."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}