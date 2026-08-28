Bajaj’s turnaround push brings first operating profit for Austrian bike maker KTM since insolvency

Bajaj Auto-owned Austrian bike maker KTM reported its first operating profit since filing for bankruptcy, as workforce and inventory cuts, along with a boost in sales, helped the company return to the black in the April-June quarter.

According to filings made to the Austrian stock exchange, KTM's holding company Bajaj Mobility AG reported earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) profit of €1.3 million in the April-June period, compared with a loss of €164.7 million in the year-ago period in 2025.

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To be sure, the company has adjusted the operating profit number for 2025 by 1.2 billion euros, which was recorded as a one-time gain owing to its restructuring fund infusion to pull the company out of bankruptcy.

The improvement in its operating profit came as a result of a jump in sales across global markets, with its revenue jumping 61% to €370 million during the period. Its net loss improved to €12 million from around €340 million, adjusted for the one-time restructuring gain.

Leaner KTM “Worldwide motorcycle inventory levels across the Group and its dealers were reduced by a total of 10,190 units since the beginning of the year, bringing inventories to a stable level,” the company said in its earnings statement.

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The company’s total workforce has also gone down from 3,782 to 3,416 as part of its efforts to cut costs.

KTM has also expanded its executive team with the appointment of chief commercial officer Stephan Reiff from April 2026, who will oversee global sales and marketing, as per KTM's investor presentation. Christof Lischka will join as chief technological and project officer to lead research and development and product strategy from October 2026.

Improvement in the performance of KTM also helped Bajaj post growth in its April-June results reported on 21 July. Bajaj Auto saw its revenue grow by 65% to ₹21,688 crore, while its net profit increased by 44% to ₹3,188 crore in the April-June period.

Bajaj’s bet Pune-based Bajaj began its partnership with KTM in 2007, when it picked up a 14.5% stake for ₹300 crore.

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Its share has now increased to 75% after it acquired the majority shareholding in the company in May last year in a €800 million transaction.

This came after KTM filed for bankruptcy in November 2024 after various factors, including declining sales and rising pressure on profit due to increasing costs.

Bajaj infused €600 million into the company through a €450 million loan and €150 million in convertible bonds, while €200 million had been invested since FY2024. Bajaj Auto gained full control of the company in November last year after all regulatory approvals.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto kicks off KTM turnaround as premium mobikes take centre stage

KTM secured a 550-million-euro loan from a consortium of banks including JPMorgan, HSBC, DBS Bank and MUFG Bank in February to refinance debt taken from Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto’s efforts to turn around the fortunes of KTM coincide with TVS Motor Company’s efforts to revive the business of premium British bike brand Norton, which will roll out multiple products in the current financial year.

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About the Author Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging...Read More ✕ Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.