‘Kuch nahi bachta’: Rahul Gandhi shares video of local barber’s struggles on ₹15,000 monthly income

Rahul Gandhi shared a video of his visit to a barber who discussed his financial struggles with the Congress leader. He called for new initiatives to enhance earnings and restore respect for hard work amid rising costs and inflation.

Fareha Naaz
Published26 Oct 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi visited a barber, Ajit, who shared his financial struggles, detailing low income and high expenses amid rising inflation.
Rahul Gandhi visited a barber, Ajit, who shared his financial struggles, detailing low income and high expenses amid rising inflation. (Screengrab @X)

Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader and Leader on Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, on Friday shared a video of his recent visit to a local barber. The senior Congress leader can be seen sitting on a chair and saying ‘kuch nahi bachta’ as the barber named Ajit trimmed his beard and shared his struggle about hand-to-mouth monthly income of 15,000.

Taking to social media platform X, the 54-year-old Rae Bareli MP in a post in Hindi wrote, “These four words of Ajit Bhai and his tears are telling the story of every hard-working poor and middle-class person of India today.” Emphasising the plight of the working class, he added, “From barbers to cobbler, potters to carpenters - falling incomes and rising inflation have robbed those who work with their hands for their dreams of having their own shops, houses and even self-respect.”

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack as SEBI chief skips PAC meeting

Calling upon the need for modern solutions and new schemes that will increase income and bring back savings to homes, Rahul Gandhi said India needs a society where talent gets its share and respect and every step of hard work takes one up the ladder of success.

The account reveals meagre earnings and the high cost of living involving 2,500 monthly rent. The barber further mentioned that he receives pension, but all goes in rent. His dire situation is compounded by ailing wife who has heart disease. He claimed that he works throughout the day but ends up saving no money as all of it is spent on necessities.

Also Read | ‘Complete collapse of …’: Rahul Gandhi on Baba Siddique murder in Mumbai

"Today Jananayak Rahul Gandhi ji got a shave at Ajit ji's shop in Delhi and understood the struggles of his life," the Congress party wrote.

Netizens were strong to react to this post as one user stated, “You alone working is not enough in party…Party leaders must work on ground realities…Party leadership activities must be done with people centric things.” Another user commented, “Rahul Gandhi is a great leader. He meets people from every section of society and tries to understand their problems. It is not easy to become such a leader.”

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad LS bypolls on THIS date

A third user remarked. “It is true that nothing is left! Even a person earning up to 50,000 rupees is left with nothing in his life.. with the rate of inflation! Everything is spent only on necessities.” A fourth user wrote, “Modi ji is writing everyone's future.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Business NewsNews‘Kuch nahi bachta’: Rahul Gandhi shares video of local barber’s struggles on ₹15,000 monthly income

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.000.00
      Chennai
      79,481.000.00
      Delhi
      79,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.