Kulgam encounter: 5 terrorists killed in shootout with security forces in J&K

At least five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said in Srinagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two security forces personnel sustained injuries in the operation that was launched in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, an official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on security forces and they retaliated.