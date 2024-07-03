Kulwinder Kaur, CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut, transferred to Bengaluru? Netizens say...

CISF clarifies that Kulwinder Kaur, the constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut, is still suspended and not back at work at Bengaluru airport.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Updated06:00 PM IST
Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut
Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: A social media post suggested that Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF constable who allegedly slapped the actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport last month, has now been reinstated at Bengaluru airport.

A Reddit user shared an Asianet's report claiming that Kulwinder Kaur, who was suspended from the force for the alleged incident, was now transferred to Bengaluru.

Several internet users responded to the post, expressing concern that if celebrities aren't treated well by the police, then how will those without power or money fare.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Hrithik, Alia like post against CISF constable

“That is why police brutality will always be an issue in India. If a celebrity gets treated like that imagine the plight of those with no power or money,” a user had commented.

“Everybody has different views, what if tomorrow army people starts using violence for personal views. then what. So the who's sole duty is to protect people now starts abusing its power and physically assaults someone when they are most vulnerable and now being praised as HERO for some people, they needs to get checked.. lmao she should have been dismissed, or demoted at bare minimum,” another added.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut row: FIR against CISF constable, farmer leaders come in support

A user suggested, “She should have been charged for assault and tried. She is from the force makes her crime more serious.” Another added, “Violence is never ok. She should have been fired to set an example. Irrespective of status no one has the right to slap or touch anyone.”

But is the claim true?

No, the Central Industrial Security Force issued a clarification, saying that Kulwinder Kaur is still suspended and a departmental inquiry against her is underway.

“CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, is still suspended and a departmental inquiry against her is still on,” the security force said.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut slap row: ’CISF constable stopped her and slapped..’, says FIR

The authenticity of the Reddit post was also questioned by the users, who called out the moderator for not checking the facts before allowing the post.

“It is fake news, request mods to check,” a user commented while sharing CISF's statement.

"Fake news," another said.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsKulwinder Kaur, CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut, transferred to Bengaluru? Netizens say...

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

210.95
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
8.7 (4.3%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.30
10:26 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1 (0.59%)

State Bank Of India

840.10
10:28 AM | 3 JUL 2024
13.75 (1.66%)

Tata Steel

176.35
10:24 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1.85 (1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

301.85
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
23.6 (8.48%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port

230.65
10:26 AM | 3 JUL 2024
17.75 (8.34%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,686.25
10:25 AM | 3 JUL 2024
359.65 (8.31%)

M M T C

85.75
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
6.48 (8.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue