Kulwinder Kaur, CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut, transferred to Bengaluru? Netizens say...

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: A social media post suggested that Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF constable who allegedly slapped the actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport last month, has now been reinstated at Bengaluru airport.

A Reddit user shared an Asianet's report claiming that Kulwinder Kaur, who was suspended from the force for the alleged incident, was now transferred to Bengaluru.

Several internet users responded to the post, expressing concern that if celebrities aren't treated well by the police, then how will those without power or money fare.

“That is why police brutality will always be an issue in India. If a celebrity gets treated like that imagine the plight of those with no power or money,” a user had commented.

“Everybody has different views, what if tomorrow army people starts using violence for personal views. then what. So the who's sole duty is to protect people now starts abusing its power and physically assaults someone when they are most vulnerable and now being praised as HERO for some people, they needs to get checked.. lmao she should have been dismissed, or demoted at bare minimum,” another added.

A user suggested, “She should have been charged for assault and tried. She is from the force makes her crime more serious.” Another added, “Violence is never ok. She should have been fired to set an example. Irrespective of status no one has the right to slap or touch anyone.”

But is the claim true? No, the Central Industrial Security Force issued a clarification, saying that Kulwinder Kaur is still suspended and a departmental inquiry against her is underway.

“CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, is still suspended and a departmental inquiry against her is still on,” the security force said.

The authenticity of the Reddit post was also questioned by the users, who called out the moderator for not checking the facts before allowing the post.

“It is fake news, request mods to check,” a user commented while sharing CISF's statement.