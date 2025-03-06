News
Maha Kumbh 2025: After the chaos, calm returns to Prayagraj
Soumya Gupta 10 min read 06 Mar 2025, 06:03 PM IST
Summary
- Millions of pilgrims from across India, tons of food and beverages, traffic jams, barricades, surge pricing, and spirituality…this year’s Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj had it all. A ground report.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Prayagraj: On the streets of Allahabad, now Prayagraj, there is a sure-shot way to tell if pilgrims have recently been in the area. Look for mountains of silver and yellow-green disposable plates, piled with paper cups or plastic tumblers bent out of shape, and a smattering of leftovers from the fixed menu of bhandaras across the city: kachori, pumpkin sabzi, and kheer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less