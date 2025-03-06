Maha Kumbh 2025: After the chaos, calm returns to Prayagraj

At Civil Lines, where the city’s poshest stores and malls are situated, the roads were largely empty. Several smaller restaurants and street food stalls were shut altogether. The iconic Indian Coffee House, haunt of university students, local political leaders, and ‘intellectuals’, was also only half-full on the evening of the 26th. “The coffee house has been empty all these days," said the manager. “Because of the Kumbh Mela. The locals can’t come because of all the crowd, traffic, and these barricades. Anyway, today is Shivratri so most people will be at the mandir," he added.