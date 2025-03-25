Kunal Kamra Controversy: Maharashtra Congress chief slams BJP-led Mahayuti govt with ‘Taliban-like state’ jibe

Kunal Kamra Controversy: Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal condemned the attack on Mumbai's Habitat studio allegedly by Shiv Sena workers in protest against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra mocking Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in one of his recent shows.

The Congress leader alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti government wanted to turn Maharashtra into a "Taliban-like" state.

"The attackers belong to a ruling party. Do they not trust their own government, the Constitution, the law and home department? Why did they take law into their own hands? Why did they resort to this attack when Kamra did not name Shinde," Sapkal asked at a press conference on March 24.

The workers of Shiv Sena (Shinde), the faction of the party that deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde heads, allegedly ransacked the Habitat studio at the 'Unicontinental Mumbai' hotel in Mumbai's Khar demanding police action against Kunal Kamra, after he apparently called Shinde a ‘Gaddar’ (Traitor) in his show titled ‘Naya Bharat.’

'Taliban-like state' "Does the ruling alliance plan to turn Maharashtra into a Taliban-like state," he asked.

The Taliban, which also refers to itself by its state name, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, is an Afghan political and militant movement. The Taliban recaptured Kabul in August 2021 following the departure of coalition forces. After 20 years of Taliban-led insurgency, it now controls the entire country

Taliban government is not recognised by any country and has been internationally condemned for restricting human rights, including women's rights to work and have an education.

The studio in which Kamra's show took place did not belong to him, and has hosted various cultural programmes in which people of all ideologies have taken part, Sapkal said, adding even BJP minister Ashish Shelar was felicitated at an event there.

"The studio belongs to a freedom fighter who remained unmarried until India gained Independence and only married afterwards. This studio is made available without profit motives, and many artists have performed on its stage. The attack by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's workers on this cultural centre is also an attack on the property of a freedom fighter," the Congress leader said.

Kunal Kamra, as seen in the video of his performance a few days ago, uses a modified version of a song from the Shahrukh Khan-starrer ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ movie.

The Mumbai police have booked Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde. A total of 40 Shiv Sena workers have been booked for vandalising the Habitat studio.

"This is not just about freedom of expression but also about how people must live in a democracy. The attack led to damage worth ₹25 lakh. The state government should compensate. The police merely acted as spectators, which is highly concerning," Sapkal said.

Sapkal, who was recently appointed as Congress chief of Maharashtra, said the state government had used a bulldozer to the demolish the house of an accused in the March 17 Nagpur violence, but they are yet to use it against BJP minister Nitesh Rane for "provocative and inflammatory statements".

Latching on to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' March 22 statement on the Nagpur violence that "bulldozer will roll when necessary", the Maharashtra Congress president asked if the same action would be taken against Shinde's workers.

"The government used a bulldozer on the house of Fahim Khan, an accused in the Nagpur riots. Since Minister Nitesh Rane from Fadnavis' cabinet has made provocative and inflammatory statements, will Fadnavis order a bulldozer on Nitesh Rane's house as well," the Congress leader said,