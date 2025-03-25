Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde Controversy Highlights: ’Naya Bharat’ video blocked on YouTube, comedian slams T-series

Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde Row Highlights: Fresh trouble mounts for Kunal Kamra who has landed in the eye of the storm for his remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde? The Mumbai Police rejected the stand-up artiste's request for a week's time to appear before the authorities. Police are likley to issue him second summon on Wednesday.
Kunal Kamra’s 45-minute-long video, which was part of a show, featured a two-minute segment where he parodied Eknath Shinde’s political journey through a song, allegedly calling him a “gaddar” (traitor). He also took jabs at Maharashtra’s recent political upheavals, including the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.
As the clip started circulating on social media, Shiv Sena members damaged Habitat Studio where the show was held as well as the hotel in whose premises it is located.
Kamra has refused to apologise for his comments. According to NDTV, he said he would only apologise if ordered to by the courts.
"I will not apologise or hide under the bed waiting for the controversy to die down," a defiant Kunal Kamra said in a late night statement as the row over his comedy act spilled over with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
In his first reaction, Eknath Shinde said the comment was like “taking supari” to speak against someone. He said, “There is freedom of speech. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking a 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone.”
When asked about vandalism, Eknath Shinde said he does not support vandalism but “action causes reactions.”
Mumbai Police say, "We are investigating instances of satire by Kunal Kamra on other individuals, made before the Deputy CM Eknath Shinde instance. If it is found that he made satirical comments on any politician or actor or sportsperson, action will be taken. Kunal Kamra has not come into contact with Mumbai Police yet."
Comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday slammed Bollywood studio T-Series, claiming that his stand-up special Naya Bharat—which sparked controversy over jokes aimed at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde—was flagged for copyright violations on YouTube.
"Hello @TSeries, stop being a stooge. Parody and Satire comes under fair use legally. I haven’t used the lyrics or the original instrumental of the song. If you take this video down every cover song/dance video can be taken down. Creators please take a note of it," the 36-year-old comic said.
Leaders from Shiv Sena's Pune City unit on Wednesday met Pune Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar and filed a complaint against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, alleging that his recent performance included a song deemed "low-grade and inappropriate."
They also demanded filing of an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks against Eknath Shinde.
Citing Prime Minister Modi's comment that "criticism is the soul of democracy", the Shiv Sena (UBT) has questioned the "extreme response" provoked by comedian Kunal Kamra's jokes targeting Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
The Marath publication said, “Slogans about 'khoke' (use of money power) echoed across the state. Kunal Kamra merely rehashed this in a parody song, so what was new? It was 'old wine in a new bottle.”
In his breach of priviledge motion against Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare, BJP legislator Pravin Darekar said, "Andhare supported the performance and used objectionable language, which amounts to contempt of the House."
BJP legislator Pravin Darekar moves breach of privilege motion against comedian Kunal Kamra in Maharashtra legislative council.
Kunal Kamra has shared another clip from his controversial video, targeting Nirmala Sitharaman. He has posted the satire video on his Instagram handle.
Kangana Ranaut said on Tuesday that Kunal Kamra's case differs from the demolition case related to her Mumbai bungalow in 2020. On March 25, 2025, Hansal Mehta asked in response to a tweet, "Was her [Kangana Ranaut's] house vandalised. Did goons enter her premises? Did they do this to challenge her freedom of expression or for alleged FSI violations? Please enlighten me. Maybe I don't know the facts."
On comedian Kunal Kamra row, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, " First of all, you should stop calling them Shiv Sena. They are Shinde Sena who are doing hooliganism....everybody knows what even children of Maharashtra call Shinde. Everybody knows what the Supreme Court has said about it...everybody knows how Governor was misused...how this govt was formed unconstitutionally...Kunal Kamra has said the truth and that's why it has hurt them..."
The Mumbai Police rejected the stand-up artiste's request for a week's time to appear before the authorities, news agency PTI reported.
Kamra's lawyer submitted the appeal and the reply in person to the Khar Police Station. However, the police have turned down Kamra's request.
The Khar Police will issue a second summons to Kunal Kamra today, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 35.
On comedian Kunal Kamra row, former NCP leader Eknath Khadse said, " Kunal Kamra is a comedian and with comedians, it happens often that whatever they feel is right, they say it through their comedy...Constitution has given us the freedom to speech, if he says something wrong, take action but don't stop him...he has taunted Shiv Sena therefore they are angry with him...Kamra also needs to stay within a limit..."
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "I know him, and he can never be scared of threats. These threats are a show of power....I agree with what Yogi ji said (on misuse of free speech), but what wrong did Kunal Kamra say?"
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "...We should think where society is heading when someone does this only for 2 minutes of fame...You might be anyone, but insulting and defaming someone...A person for whom his/her respect is everything, and you insult and disregard them...Who are these people, and what are their credentials? If they can write, they should do so in literature...Abusing people and our culture in the name of comedy...This has been done legally, but what had been done (demolishing of her bungalow) to me was illegally done."
Referring to controversial remarks made by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, Maharshtra CM Fadnavis said there was a discussion in the assembly about the comments belittling Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Amid a row over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been in the eye of the storm for his remarks at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stated Tuesday that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that action will be taken as per the law.
Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde Row LIVE: Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday called for holding the vandals accountable for the damage caused to the Mumbai studio where comedian Kunal Kamra recorded his controversial show.
“In Nagpur, whoever resorted to vandalism (during March 17 violence) was asked to pay for the damage. Similarly, will the government ask those who resorted to vandalism (at Mumbai studio) to pay for the damage or else the message in the country will go that such acts are justified,” he said.
Comedian Kunal Kamra's lawyer contacted Mumbai Police and asked for 7 days' time. Today Kunal was called by the police to record his statement, but he did not come. Further action will be taken after taking legal opinion: Mumbai Police said in a statement
Shiv Sena youth wing activists on Tuesday protested against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra by placing his photograph outside a public toilet, condemning his parody song targeting party chief and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has reacted to the controversy surrounding Kunal Kamra, saying he has to apologise to Eknath Shinde and the police. "There has been a reaction to an action," he said in an apparent reaction to the vandalism that happened.
As the row over remarks allegedly against Eknath Shinde continue to haunt Kunal Kamra, the Mumbai Police has sent summons to the comedian asking him to appear before them.
As per Mumbai police, Kunal is not in Mumbai right now.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reacted to the Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde row and said that the comedian will not bow down. "I know Kamra. We share the same DNA. He is a fighter. He won't apologise. If you have to act against him, you have to take recourse to lawful steps," Sanjay Raut said.
Amid the controversy over his comments against Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra has doubled down on the leader, sharing an edited video of his stand up act and the vandalism by Shiv Sena workers demolishing the venue with a parody song: "Hum honge kangal, hum honge kangal ek din... Mann me andhvishwas, desh ka satyanash..." playing in the background.
Supporting Kunal Kamra's decision to not apologise for his alleged parody on Eknath Shinde, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said that the comedian's decision not to apologise is right as he has not taken anyone's name.
Wadettiwar said that vandalism and suppressing anyone's voice is not right and a government should be able to take criticism.
