Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde Controversy Highlights: ’Naya Bharat’ video blocked on YouTube, comedian slams T-series

Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde Row Highlights: Fresh trouble mounts for Kunal Kamra who has landed in the eye of the storm for his remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde? The Mumbai Police rejected the stand-up artiste's request for a week's time to appear before the authorities. Police are likley to issue him second summon on Wednesday.

What did Kunal Kamra say?

Kunal Kamra’s 45-minute-long video, which was part of a show, featured a two-minute segment where he parodied Eknath Shinde’s political journey through a song, allegedly calling him a “gaddar” (traitor). He also took jabs at Maharashtra’s recent political upheavals, including the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

As the clip started circulating on social media, Shiv Sena members damaged Habitat Studio where the show was held as well as the hotel in whose premises it is located.

Will Kunal Kamra apologise?

Kamra has refused to apologise for his comments. According to NDTV, he said he would only apologise if ordered to by the courts.

"I will not apologise or hide under the bed waiting for the controversy to die down," a defiant Kunal Kamra said in a late night statement as the row over his comedy act spilled over with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

How did Eknath Shinde react?

In his first reaction, Eknath Shinde said the comment was like “taking supari” to speak against someone. He said, “There is freedom of speech. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking a 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone.”

When asked about vandalism, Eknath Shinde said he does not support vandalism but “action causes reactions.”