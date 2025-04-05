‘It is fine, I understand’: Kunal Kamra reacts to BookMyShow dropping him as artist

‘It is fine, I understand,’ is how comedian Kunal Kamra reacting to BookMyShow dropping him as an artist and erasing all his shows from the platform amid the row which has risen over his ‘traitor’ jibe – a remark widely seen as an allusion to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Reacting to BookMyShow dropping him as an artist, Kunal Kamra asked in a post if he still has a platform to list his future shows. “Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows…" he said.

"If not it’s fine. I understand…”