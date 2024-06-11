’Kung fu Pandya’: Netizens react to Hardik Pandya’s gesture after Shadab Khan’s dismissal in ICC T20 World Cup

In a low-scoring India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, the Indian cricket team successfully defended a 120-run target as Indian bowlers including Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya took charge and performed exceptionally well on Sunday.

Fareha Naaz
First Published08:11 AM IST
ICC T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya reacts after dismissing Shadab Khan during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9.
ICC T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya reacts after dismissing Shadab Khan during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9.(Getty Images via AFP)

ICC T20 World Cup: The Indian cricket team triumphantly defended a 120-run target against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9, marking a memorable victory in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. The outstanding performance of Indian bowlers at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium brought a six-run win over Pakistan in a low-scoring T20 World Cup match. 

In T20 International history, this victory marks the second-lowest target successfully defended against Pakistan and the lowest by India in a T20I match. Pakistan were on a  strong footing initially, but eventually lost by six runs.

Also read: India Vs Pakistan: ICC's 'world-class grounds team' working hard to fix ‘dangerous’ New York pitch

 Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets while Hardik Pandya claimed two crucial wickets, turning around the match. The latter dismissed key players Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan,  shifting the game in India's favour. That meant Pakistan lost, even though the target was just 120 runs.

Also read: T20 World Cup 2024: ICC announces record-breaking prize for winners, runners up; check details

Apart from shifting fortunes of the match, what caught the eyes of the netizens was Hardik Pandya's nonchalant reaction to Shadab Khan's dismissal. 
After Khan was dismissed misjudging a bouncer from Pandya outside the leg stump, the Indian all-rounder just reacted with a cool shrug, devoid of histrionics.  Netizens hailed Hardik Pandya's top notch performance with comical memes, jokes and satires. One user stated, “Hardik Pandya joining the meme template.”

Another user commented, "Pandya did a "That's just ME" gesture. Pointing to India. A third user remarked, “Kung fu Pandya.” A fourth user wrote, “Hardik Pandya Strikes. When it comes national duty in T20 World Cup Pandya on charge.”

“Pandya Roar Shadab Gone,” a user stated. “Just a normal day at the office,” a sixth user said. A user noted after Hardik Pandya took Shadab Khan's wicket, “HARDIK GETS SHADAB...!!!! - India are back in the match, What a comeback.”

Also read: ‘Cricket is a dead sport’: Netizens blast ICC over empty stands during WI vs PNG T20 World Cup clash

Pakistani bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir performed exceptionally well as they bowled out India at 119 runs following a couple of rain interruptions. However, Pakistan was able to notch only 113 runs for seven wickets.

Also read: ICC clears air on New York pitch ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash: ‘Working hard to remedy…’

“Disappointing loss, that’s for sure,” HT quoted Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten as saying after the defeat. He added, “As a batting unit, you can’t lose as many wickets as we are losing. Players have got to take responsibility when that opportunity comes.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNews’Kung fu Pandya’: Netizens react to Hardik Pandya’s gesture after Shadab Khan’s dismissal in ICC T20 World Cup

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

180.20
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
1.25 (0.7%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.10
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
7.55 (4.82%)

Bharat Electronics

283.35
10:25 AM | 10 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.09%)

GAIL India

208.05
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
-4.55 (-2.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

168.10
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
13.6 (8.8%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

659.50
10:14 AM | 10 JUN 2024
53.09 (8.75%)

The New India Assurance Company

238.80
09:59 AM | 10 JUN 2024
17.75 (8.03%)

Happiest Minds Technologies

908.05
10:15 AM | 10 JUN 2024
67.25 (8%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,998.000.00
    Chennai
    74,214.000.00
    Delhi
    73,567.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,214.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue