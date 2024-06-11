In a low-scoring India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, the Indian cricket team successfully defended a 120-run target as Indian bowlers including Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya took charge and performed exceptionally well on Sunday.

ICC T20 World Cup: The Indian cricket team triumphantly defended a 120-run target against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9, marking a memorable victory in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. The outstanding performance of Indian bowlers at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium brought a six-run win over Pakistan in a low-scoring T20 World Cup match.

In T20 International history, this victory marks the second-lowest target successfully defended against Pakistan and the lowest by India in a T20I match. Pakistan were on a strong footing initially, but eventually lost by six runs.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets while Hardik Pandya claimed two crucial wickets, turning around the match. The latter dismissed key players Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan, shifting the game in India's favour. That meant Pakistan lost, even though the target was just 120 runs.

Apart from shifting fortunes of the match, what caught the eyes of the netizens was Hardik Pandya's nonchalant reaction to Shadab Khan's dismissal. After Khan was dismissed misjudging a bouncer from Pandya outside the leg stump, the Indian all-rounder just reacted with a cool shrug, devoid of histrionics. Netizens hailed Hardik Pandya's top notch performance with comical memes, jokes and satires. One user stated, "Hardik Pandya joining the meme template."

Another user commented, "Pandya did a "That's just ME" gesture. Pointing to India. A third user remarked, “Kung fu Pandya." A fourth user wrote, “Hardik Pandya Strikes. When it comes national duty in T20 World Cup Pandya on charge."

"Pandya Roar Shadab Gone," a user stated. "Just a normal day at the office," a sixth user said. A user noted after Hardik Pandya took Shadab Khan's wicket, "HARDIK GETS SHADAB...!!!! - India are back in the match, What a comeback."

Pakistani bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir performed exceptionally well as they bowled out India at 119 runs following a couple of rain interruptions. However, Pakistan was able to notch only 113 runs for seven wickets.

"Disappointing loss, that's for sure," HT quoted Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten as saying after the defeat. He added, "As a batting unit, you can't lose as many wickets as we are losing. Players have got to take responsibility when that opportunity comes."

