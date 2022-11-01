Kuwait airline Jazeera Airways to start direct flights to Bengaluru

Kuwait airline Jazeera Airways to start direct flights to Bengaluru1 min read . 05:02 PM IST
- Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, started its India operations with Hyderabad in October 2017
Kuwait's low-cost airline Jazeera Airways said on Tuesday that it will start services to Bengaluru in Karnataka on 3 November. Jazeera Airways would be flying to Bengaluru twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays, with one-way prices starting from ₹19,999. Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, started its India operations with Hyderabad in October 2017.
Jazeera Airways has grown to serve up to eight destinations in India and now has 30 direct services to Kuwait and beyond from this country, the airline said in a statement.
Regional Manager-South Asia, Romana Parvi said, "We are very excited to fly into the Garden City with two services per week connecting the Indian Expat population from Kuwait to India and taking our valued passengers back from India to Kuwait and beyond to a large number of leisure and pilgrimage destinations."
The launch of direct flights to Bengaluru comes as part of the airline's expansion in India, with Jazeera Airways now flying to all destinations available under the bilateral arrangement between the two countries, the statement added.
(With agency inputs)
