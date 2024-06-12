Kuwait building fire news: Indian Embassy launches helpline number. Check details here

Indian Embassy in Kuwait can be reached at +965-65505246 via phone and WhatsApp message. At least 41 people have been killed in the blaze.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Updated07:37 PM IST
Kuwaiti security forces gather at a building which was ingulfed by fire, in Kuwait City. More than 40 people were killed and dozens injured in a building fire in an area heavily populated with foreign workers in Kuwait, the interior ministry said.
Kuwaiti security forces gather at a building which was ingulfed by fire, in Kuwait City. More than 40 people were killed and dozens injured in a building fire in an area heavily populated with foreign workers in Kuwait, the interior ministry said.(AFP)

After a blaze killed at least 41 people, including a majority of Indians, in Kuwait, the Indian Embassy there launched a helpline number on Wednesday to offer support to those in need.

The number issued by the Embassy can be reached by phone and WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp messages.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: “Indian Embassy helpline number (+965-65505246) may be reached over by phone, whatsapp as well as whatsapp messages.”

Also read: Kuwait Building Fire Live Updates

“All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance,” it added.

Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah has ordered the arrest of the building’s owner during a visit to the site, and said the blaze appeared to be linked to code violations.

Also read: Authorities were alerted 1.5 hrs after blaze broke out; Deputy PM slams ’greedy real estate owner’

“We will address the issue of labor overcrowding. I’m now going to see what violations were committed here and I will deal with the owner of the property,” he said.

According to Onmanorama, the building belongs to the NBTC group owned by Malayali businessman KG Abraham.

Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs K V Singh will be “urgently travelling” to Kuwait to oversee help to those injured in fire tragedy, the MEA said.

Also read: 10 Indians among 41 killed, Modi calls mishap ’saddening’; helpline launched

Indians constitute 21 percent (1 million) of Kuwait's total population and 30 percent (approximately 9 lakhs) of its workforce.

Prime Minister Modi termed the incident as “saddening” and wrote: “The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected.”

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hinted that Malayalees were among those died in the fire incident as he wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking the Centre's intervention.

Also read: Suspicious boat from Kuwait found near Mumbai’s Gateway of India, three detained

In his letter, Vijayan said that he came across reports that a fire had broken out in a camp -- known as NBTC camp -- in Mangaf, Kuwait and many Indians, including some from Kerala, have lost their lives.

"I request your goodself to give necessary directions to the Indian Embassy to coordinate relief and rescue operations by getting in touch with the Government of Kuwait," Vijayan said in his letter to Jaishankar.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsKuwait building fire news: Indian Embassy launches helpline number. Check details here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

182.25
10:29 AM | 12 JUN 2024
0.9 (0.5%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.80
10:27 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.66%)

Tata Power

449.55
10:29 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.1 (0.25%)

Tata Motors

988.60
10:26 AM | 12 JUN 2024
1.5 (0.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sunteck Realty

578.95
10:20 AM | 12 JUN 2024
50.65 (9.59%)

Max Healthcare Institute

870.60
09:59 AM | 12 JUN 2024
68.1 (8.49%)

Trident

40.46
10:28 AM | 12 JUN 2024
2.61 (6.9%)

Amber Enterprises India

4,104.95
10:22 AM | 12 JUN 2024
257.5 (6.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,660.00989.00
    Chennai
    73,231.0062.00
    Delhi
    72,802.00-225.00
    Kolkata
    73,374.00276.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue