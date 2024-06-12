Indian Embassy in Kuwait can be reached at +965-65505246 via phone and WhatsApp message. At least 41 people have been killed in the blaze.

After a blaze killed at least 41 people, including a majority of Indians, in Kuwait, the Indian Embassy there launched a helpline number on Wednesday to offer support to those in need. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The number issued by the Embassy can be reached by phone and WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp messages.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: “Indian Embassy helpline number (+965-65505246) may be reached over by phone, whatsapp as well as whatsapp messages." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Kuwait Building Fire Live Updates

“All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance," it added.

Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah has ordered the arrest of the building’s owner during a visit to the site, and said the blaze appeared to be linked to code violations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We will address the issue of labor overcrowding. I’m now going to see what violations were committed here and I will deal with the owner of the property," he said.

According to Onmanorama, the building belongs to the NBTC group owned by Malayali businessman KG Abraham. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs K V Singh will be “urgently travelling" to Kuwait to oversee help to those injured in fire tragedy, the MEA said.

Indians constitute 21 percent (1 million) of Kuwait's total population and 30 percent (approximately 9 lakhs) of its workforce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Modi termed the incident as “saddening" and wrote: “The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected."

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hinted that Malayalees were among those died in the fire incident as he wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking the Centre's intervention.

In his letter, Vijayan said that he came across reports that a fire had broken out in a camp -- known as NBTC camp -- in Mangaf, Kuwait and many Indians, including some from Kerala, have lost their lives.

"I request your goodself to give necessary directions to the Indian Embassy to coordinate relief and rescue operations by getting in touch with the Government of Kuwait," Vijayan said in his letter to Jaishankar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!