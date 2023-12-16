Kuwait Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah dies at 86
The Kuwaiti state television had interrupted its regular programming to Koranic verses before announcing the death of Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, died on Saturday at the age of 86, the state media has announced. The cause of the Emir's death has not been revealed to the general public. "With great sadness and sorrow, we — the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world — mourn the late His Highness the emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today," Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, said in a statement on state television.