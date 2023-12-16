Kuwait Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah dies at 86

Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, died on Saturday at the age of 86, the state media has announced. The cause of the Emir's death has not been revealed to the general public. "With great sadness and sorrow, we — the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world — mourn the late His Highness the emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today," Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, said in a statement on state television. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kuwaiti state television had interrupted its regular programming to Koranic verses before announcing the death of Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah had been admitted to hospital in late November due to a medical emergency. The illness was unspecified.

In the time since, the tiny, oil-rich nation had been waiting for news about his health. State-run news previously reported that he traveled to the United States for unspecified medical checks in March 2021.

About Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Born in 1937, Sheikh Nawaf was the fifth son of Sheikh Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who served as Kuwait's ruler from 1921 to 1950. He started his political career at the age of 25 as governor of Hawalli province, where he remained until 1978 when he started a decade as interior minister.

Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was named crown prince in 2006 by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. He took over as Kuwait's Emir when Sheikh Sabah, the half-brother, died in September 2020 at the age of 91. Sheikh Nawaf has also served as Kuwait's defense minister.

The present crown prince, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Kuwait's deputy ruler and another half-brother, is 83 years old.

