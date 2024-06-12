Kuwait Fire News: Authorities alerted 1.5 hours after blaze broke out; Deputy PM blames ’greed of real estate owners’

Kuwait Fire News: Over 40 people, including several Indians, have been killed in a devastating fire in a building housing labourers in Kuwait City, officials said on Wednesday. Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah has blamed the "greedy real restate owner" for the unfortunate accident.
Here is what we know so far:
- Media reports suggest that the blaze first broke out in a kitchen on a lower floor apartment at about 4:30 am (local time). As it engulfed the apartment, people were left trapped there.
- But what is shocking is that the local authorities were not informed till 6 am.
- The building housed over 160 workers of the same company, according to the Kuwait Times.
- While the Onmanorama, a Kerala-based website, reported that there were at least 10 Indians who lost their lives in the fire, of which 5 were from the southern state.
- Officials said the majority of the victims of the fire are Indians, mostly from Kerala.
- The building is reportedly owned by a Malayali businessman KG Abraham's NBTC Group. It housed workers from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northern India
- According to the Onmanorama report, several individuals remain trapped in the building even after the blaze was doused.
- Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Interior Minister has blamed the "greed of real estate owners" for the fire incident. "Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters"
