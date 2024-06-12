Kuwait Fire News: Devastating fire in Kuwait claims lives of over 40, including Indians. Deputy Prime Minister points fingers at real estate owner.

Kuwait Fire News: Over 40 people, including several Indians, have been killed in a devastating fire in a building housing labourers in Kuwait City, officials said on Wednesday. Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah has blamed the "greedy real restate owner" for the unfortunate accident.

Here is what we know so far: Media reports suggest that the blaze first broke out in a kitchen on a lower floor apartment at about 4:30 am (local time). As it engulfed the apartment, people were left trapped there.

But what is shocking is that the local authorities were not informed till 6 am.

The building housed over 160 workers of the same company, according to the Kuwait Times.

While the Onmanorama, a Kerala-based website, reported that there were at least 10 Indians who lost their lives in the fire, of which 5 were from the southern state.

Officials said the majority of the victims of the fire are Indians, mostly from Kerala.

The building is reportedly owned by a Malayali businessman KG Abraham's NBTC Group. It housed workers from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northern India

According to the Onmanorama report, several individuals remain trapped in the building even after the blaze was doused.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Interior Minister has blamed the "greed of real estate owners" for the fire incident. "Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters"

"I have ordered immediate action to address similar violations where a large number of workers are crammed into one residential building."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed “deep shock" over the incident and said the Indian embassy in the Gulf nation will render the "fullest assistance" to all concerned.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," Jaishankar said on X.

