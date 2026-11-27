(Bloomberg) -- A drone attack on Kuwait killed two Italian civilians and injured two others Thursday, with the Gulf nation blaming Iran for the strike on what its military described as a “vital” facility.

The Italians, technicians working for German defense company Rheinmetall AG, were killed in an explosion involving several drones of Iranian origin, Italy’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

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They were carrying out maintenance on detection antennas for the Skyguard air-defense system used by Kuwait’s armed forces, the ministry said. Falling debris also injured a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani, according to Kuwait’s military.

The attack was the second on the country this month.

Iran “firmly and completely” denied carrying out the attack.

“No military or offensive operation of any kind has been carried out by the Islamic Republic’s armed forces in that region,” senior armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said, according to state-run IRIB.

Renewed tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran have ratcheted up tensions in recent weeks, leaving the region in limbo as President Donald Trump threatens further strikes while mediators seek a deal.

The attacks on Kuwait this month followed a two-month lull in Iranian assaults on the country. Kuwait and neighboring Bahrain have been among Tehran’s targets since its April ceasefire with Washington collapsed. Iran struck an industrial facility in Bahrain on Saturday, injuring two people, one critically.

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Unlike previous Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Thursday’s assault appeared to be unsolicited and didn’t follow any reported US attacks on Iranian territory.

“Iran is going on the offensive, gradually abandoning the gray area that has defined the latest phase of the war,” said Bader Al-Saif, assistant professor at Kuwait University and associate fellow at Chatham House. “Analysts fixated on the timing of renewed US-Israeli strikes are remiss in downplaying Tehran’s own agency.”

The risks of shipping energy through the Strait of Hormuz have also risen in recent weeks as Iran launched a wave of attacks on tankers.

A US blockade, meanwhile, is worsening Iran’s economic crisis by preventing it from exporting oil and restricting imports of some essential goods, while inflation has accelerated to around 90%.

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Arab states in the Persian Gulf are urging Trump to end the conflict without another round of all-out hostilities after Tehran targeted them with thousands of missiles and drones during the opening weeks of the war.

“With no durable solutions in sight, the region is spiraling deeper into mayhem,” Al-Saif said.

--With assistance from Donato Paolo Mancini and Arsalan Shahla.

(Updates with Iran’s statement denying attacking Kuwait in fifth paragraph.)

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