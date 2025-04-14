News
Those pesky KYC updates may soon be a thing of the past
Summary
- At the core of the changes is a shift from a uniform KYC process to a risk-based framework, which will allow financial institutions to apply differentiated due diligence, streamlining KYC for low-risk customers while retaining stricter checks for higher-risk accounts.
The Centre is working on long-awaited changes to Know Your Customer (KYC) rules, simplifying the process for lower-risk customers and tightening checks on higher-risk accounts.
