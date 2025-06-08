LA protests: Trump blames ‘paid troublemakers’ for chaos, praises deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops | 10 updates

Tensions are rising in Los Angeles after President Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops in response to protests over immigration raids. The crackdown, which led to hundreds of arrests, has drawn strong criticism from California’s top leaders. Here’s what we know so far about the situation.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published8 Jun 2025, 06:29 PM IST
A protester fires a firework during a standoff between police and protesters following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, California, U.S., June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
A protester fires a firework during a standoff between police and protesters following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, California, U.S., June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

ensions are escalating in Los Angeles as President Donald Trump orders the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in response to mass protests sparked by sweeping immigration raids. The federal crackdown comes after ICE agents arrested hundreds of undocumented immigrants across the city, triggering unrest and sharp opposition from state and local leaders.

As both sides dig in, here's what we know so far:

1. Trump deploys 2,000 National Guards

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum ordering 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to respond to what the White House called “lawlessness” during protests against immigration raids.

2. ICE arrests spark unrest

The protests erupted after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted widespread raids, detaining 118 undocumented individuals in LA — part of a nationwide effort that saw 2,000 arrests per day.

3. Trump blasts California leaders

On Truth Social, Trump praised the National Guard and called Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass “incompetent,” accusing them of failing to control the situation and dragging their feet on permitting issues.

4. Protests turn violent in LA

Thousands of demonstrators gathered near federal buildings and ICE facilities. Flash-bang grenades and tear gas were used to disperse crowds. Clashes were reported in downtown LA andthe suburb of Paramount.

5. Trump: ‘No more masks at protests’

Trump announced that “masks will not be allowed” at protests, questioning what demonstrators “have to hide.” The proposed ban is already drawing legal scrutiny.

6. Gov. Newsom warns of escalation

Newsom condemned the deployment as “purposefully inflammatory” and said it risked escalating tensions. He pledged to increase California Highway Patrol presence instead of relying on federal troops.

7. Mayor Bass opposes federal intervention

Mayor Karen Bass said the troop deployment was “completely unnecessary” and warned it could provoke unrest. She emphasised that LA is capable of managing protests on its own.

8. Pentagon, DHS signal possible Marine deployment

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that if violence continues, Marines from Camp Pendleton could be mobilised. He described the protests as “violent mob assaults.”

9. Multiple arrests made

LAPD and federal officials confirmed dozens of arrests across downtown LA for violating dispersal orders and impeding law enforcement. Charges are pending.

10. Border Czar Homan threatens action against Newsom, Bass

Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, said officials who interfere with ICE operations — including the governor and mayor — could face arrest. “It’s a felony to impede law enforcement,” he said.

